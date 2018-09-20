HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) - So-called Comic Book shows are way beyond groups of nerdy fans gathering in hotel function halls. Signs of that are everywhere in Hot Springs where the sprawling number of characters and celebrities involved in the 3rd annual Spa-Con is a sign of just how important events like this are to growing tourism.

“This is a special situation,” said Butch Patrick, the actor best known as “Eddie Munster” in the mid-60s TV show “The Munsters.” “They've got a beautiful building, plenty of space for the cars. But the area...What a beautiful place this is. This is going to turn out to be a really great weekend.”

In the past Patrick made the rounds of horror movie conventions since he played a boy werewolf in a family of monsters. But now that he owns versions of the famous Munsters cars from the show, he helps headline Spa Con and even auto shows, where audiences and fans are growing in numbers without growing that much older in age.

“One of my favorite things is when people come up if they're my age,” said Patrick. “They'll say ‘my best memories are watching with my grandparents as a kid and this was their favorite show.’”

But Hot Springs isn't focusing on just nostalgic baby boomers, with promoters looking to attract all ages, and the city wants to make it easy for locals.

“We offer our Garland County residents free access to the expo hall with a library card,” said Erin Baber, special events coordinator for Visit Hot Springs. “That's a way of being really inclusive to our community.”

There is no shortage of sponsors, and Spa Con will trade celebrity appearances with the Hot Springs Horror Film Festival, with Patrick and other actors like R.A. Mihailoff, from “Texas Chainsaw Masacre,” and Michael Berryman from “The Hills Have Eyes.” Meanwhile, Pam Grier, the actress best known for “Jackie Brown” and other “blaxploitation” and cult movies of the 70s will appear at the Hot Springs Convention Center. The cross-traffic means there will be no shortage of characters downtown

“Downtown is so walkable, that any of our guests can just take off downtown and visit any of our local businesses,” said Baber.

“This is really interesting because the state of Arkansas doesn't really have many recognizable events like this that shows a lot of Arkansas pride,” said Marcus Robinson of Benton, already lining up for the horror flicks. “It’s outstanding because it endorses the arts especially.”

Patrick echoes why people want to put on costumes and celebrate board games.

“People just like to get away from the normal, everyday whatever they do for a job,” he said. “If they like to dress up and they have a favorite comic book or movie, everybody feels comfortable watching them so why not get a chance to dress up and go out and have fun.”

Weekend passes cost $25 in advance, and then $35 starting Friday. Hours are below.

There are also panels, cos-play areas and concerts that may cost extra. Children 12 and under get in free.

Weekend Pass – $25 (price goes up Friday, Sept. 21, 2018)

ORDER

Day of show pricing

Weekend Pass – $35

Day Pass – $20

Expo Only – $10

Opening Ceremony & Froggy Fresh Concert – $10

Club Cosplay 18+ – $10

Kids 12 and under FREE

Garland County Library Card holders free to the Expo Hall only

Spa-Con Schedule

Friday, Sept. 21

4:00PM – Registration Opens

5:30PM – Opening Ceremony & Froggy Fresh Concert

Note: Expo Hall does not open until Saturday

Saturday, Sept. 22

10:00AM – Expo Hall Grand Opening

7:00PM – Club Cosplay and Contest

Sunday, Sept. 23

10:00AM – Expo Hall opens

4:00 – Spacademy Awards & Closing Ceremony

© 2018 KTHV