Stay safe this Labor Day weekend with Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — With Labor Day approaching, the National Park Service, NHTSA Region 7, and the Arkansas Highway Safety Office have partnered to create a high-visibility enforcement safe driving campaign, Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over impaired-driving awareness campaign will run from September 2 - 5, 2022.

National parks are a hot spot during holiday weekends, and Labor Day is no exception— this year, increased law enforcement will be present in an expanded effort to protect citizens from impaired drivers.

Zero tolerance will be shown for impaired driving while visiting any state parks.

Increased messages about the dangers of driving high or drunk, along with increased officers on the road will aim to drastically reduce individuals from driving under the influence.

According to NHTSA, 11,654 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2020, and over 166 lives were lost in Arkansas alone.

In 2020, one person was killed every 45 minutes in a drunk-driving crash in the U.S.

“Celebrating Labor Day safely with family and friends is important,” said Susan DeCourcy, NHTSA regional administrator.

Officers want to remind drivers that not only is it illegal to drive high or drunk, but it can also be a matter of life and death.

“Together with local law enforcement and the National Park Service, we are committed to keeping the roads free of impaired drivers, and we hope the community will do the same. We need help spreading the word and putting an end to this dangerous behavior,” she added.

To ensure you and your friends stay safe over the holiday weekend, elect a designated sober driver, plan to use public transit or ride service, or find overnight accommodations if you plan on drinking.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, immediately contact local law enforcement.