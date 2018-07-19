A hotel clerk has been arrested in Trumann after a guest said she was raped in her room.

According to the police report that was obtained by CBS affiliate WREG, the victim said 23-year-old Vikram Mannasanadram forcibly put her on the bed and raped her.

In his statement to police, Mannasamudram reportedly said he thought "she wanted him to come to her room for a sexual reason." He didn't provide an explanation to police on why she was seducing him.

At the scene, police found a bottle of liquor and the victim admitted to taking prescription medication. Police say that since the woman was so intoxicated, she wasn't able to give sexual consent.

The manager of the Days Inn where the alleged rape took place said that Mannasamudram isn't an employee, but helps out occasionally.

He has been charged with rape and a $100,000 bond has been set.

