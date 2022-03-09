House fire in Pope County leaves 2 dead, deputies say

Two people are dead in Pope County after a house fire, according to officials.

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Pope County Sheriff's Office, two people are dead after a house fire on Tuesday, March 8.

After 10 p.m., Pope County deputies were notified the structure fire on Diamond Place near Lamar.

While arriving on the scene, emergency personnel discovered a full structure fire and were notified by family members there were two individuals were possibly inside the residence.

After the fire departments extinguished the fire, two bodies were found inside the home.

Officials are investigating the origin of the fire at this time.

THV11 will update this article with more information as it becomes available.