New housing coming to Little Rock's south end

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A neighborhood in Little Rock's south end is about to have a new look.

Wednesday morning, city officials, realtors and builders joined together to break ground on new townhomes.

Songbyrd Enterprise owners Gerald and Veronica Gregory, the couple who made it all happen, are the first to launch a new development in Kimball Community in more than a decade.

"We're so proud and honored to be in the position to make this happen," Veronica Gregory said.

The Gregorys grew up in the south end and hope the new homes and duplexes on South Izard Street will revitalize the older neighborhood.

"We're looking forward to the families, we have several more coming up," Veronica Gregory said. "It's going to be a different look here in the next couple of years."

Gerald Gregory said that investing $2 million worth of new properties into the Kimball neighborhood already has people nearby sprucing up their own homes.

"You could just hear the nails and trucks and contractors moving throughout," Gerald Gregory said. "That it's going to be contagious."

Ground broke on the homes last October and now they're starting to build two duplex townhomes.

"Those are the only duplexes in the area," Gerald Gregory said. "We're looking to acquire more property to do some more in this area."

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. said he supports the new construction.

"He didn't have to take this risk," Scott said. "But he's choosing this commitment for the city. I'm very grateful that he's part of the revitalization that we're seeing in the south end, that we continue to do work with him from the city perspective."

Gerald and Veronica's goal is to fill the homes and duplexes with young families to rebuild the community.

"We're looking for hardworking people to move back here," Gerald Gregory said. "We're providing a shelter, a home... that's high-quality construction at an affordable price. It's not our intent to overprice a community."