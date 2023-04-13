Housing help available for Arkansans impacted by tornado

Multiple groups like the DHS, Red Cross and the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management continue to find housing for people displaced by the tornadoes.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The aftermath of the March 31 tornadoes are still fresh on the mind of many Arkansans, especially those who lost their homes.

On Thursday, the Department of Human Services announced a new program to help people in several cities find a new place to call home.

It's a group effort between DHS, the American Red Cross and the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.

Together, the organizations are moving displaced people into hotels and motels to help them get back on their feet.

"It's critically important to us," DHS Secretary Kristi Putnam said. "That everyone who needs a place to stay, whose home is either damaged beyond being livable or destroyed, has a place to go temporarily while we figure out the next steps."

That's where the non-congregate shelter program comes in.

Putnam said that people need to call the American Red Cross to start the process.

"We are hoping that with all the partners involved, we're hitting all of the needs and all the concerns," Putnam said. "Keeping them from worrying about what's going to happen next month."

Over at American Red Cross, Assistant Director of External Relations JoAnn Woody said they work with people on a case-by-case basis so there's no exact timeframe on how long it will take to move them.

"It can take varying amounts of time because there are so many variables that go into this," Woody said. "We're working with multiple sites across the entire impact area."

According to Woody, if there are any delays with finding a hotel room, people can stay at the congregate shelters in the meantime.

"Just so that they have a place that's safe until we get the room set up," Woody said. "Until we get all the arrangements put together."

For now, it's a temporary solution. Woody explained they're looking to let people stay in hotels for up to 30 days, but there are some exceptions.

"Every family has unique needs, unique resources, unique scenarios," Woody said. "They're going to have to work through... nothing is definitive."

When it comes to long-term housing, Putnam said it's a work in progress.

"We don't have all the answers right now," Putnam said. "We do have some very good options, and we have some incredible partners working with us to find those."

Putnam said homes and apartments could be options.

"Everyone's being incredibly flexible and nimble, both on the federal, state and local levels," Putnam said. "We are coming up with solutions as we sort of talk out loud."

Meals will be included along with the hotel rooms.