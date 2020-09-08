Houston kid uses crafty hobby to help feed others

Like all kids his age, Patrick found himself stuck at home for the summer. So he did what any kid would do: he started a business.

HOUSTON — With the summer here, and so many of us stuck at home, one Houston kid is deciding to make the most of it, helping to feed a few families along the way.

For 7th grader Patrick Tsang, cutting out wooden letters is not just a hobby. It’s a helping hand.

“I had a lot of free time on my hands so I decided to work on this and raise money," Patrick said.

Like all kids his age, Patrick found himself stuck at home for the summer.

“A lot of my summer camps or different activities got cancelled or postponed or pushed back," Patrick said.

So he did what any kid would do: he started a business.

“And I make several different products. I laser cut custom names and phrases," Patrick said.

From wood signs to ear savers, Patrick even makes mask lanyards.

“It relieves your ears of pressure when you’re wearing your mask, and you can wear it like a lanyard when you’re eating so you don’t put it down or lose it," Patrick said.

Patrick’s adapted his products to the needs of our new normal, now selling his signature staples on his online store, patrickmadeit.com.

And business is booming.

“I actually spend several hours a day on it, and sometimes when I'm really busy, my parents have to help me," Patrick said.

But the best part of all, Patrick is sharing his profit with the Houston Food Bank.

“It makes me feel very happy that I'm making a difference in the world," Patrick said.

And yeah, he’s making a difference. It’s one kid’s kindness and its power to provide for so many.