How Arkansans can safely send aid to Ukraine

As world leaders meet to discuss their continued response to the Russian invasion, there are actions you can take from across the globe to help Ukrainians.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — As world leaders meet to discuss their continued response to the Russian invasion, there are actions you can take from across the globe to help Ukrainians.

That's why organizations like the Salvation Army are working to connect aid from anywhere to those already in Eastern Europe.

Little Rock Area Commander Bill Mockabee said, "the Salvation Army is already active in these areas and has personnel boots on the ground."

He added that they're working to meet the needs they see such as "food, clothing, hygiene packs and pastoral care to all the refugees who are leaving the Ukraine... and then especially the pastoral support of those Ukrainians who are staying behind to fight."

The Salvation Army's not the only one sending support, you can also send aid to organizations like the Red Cross, Unicef, or Doctors Without Borders.

But the Better Business Bureau (BBB) advises that research comes before any donation.

"Find organizations that are experienced in international emergency relief because while some organizations may have good intentions, they might not have the experience in this type of situation," BBB's Business Relations Coordinator Cara Carlin said.

The BBB also recommends those looking to help also keep an eye out for any scams that might try to take advantage of the situation.

"If you haven't looked into donating, and then all of a sudden you're getting emails about donating to Ukraine... that can kind of be a red flag," Carlin said.

However, there are still options to donate offline at local branches of organizations like the Salvation Army.

"If [someone] wrote a check and sends it to us, and on the memo line, put Ukraine, we will make sure that gets forwarded on," Commander Mockabee said.

As he reflects on the reason behind the work, "It's very fulfilling, knowing that you can provide help halfway around the world with just one donation."