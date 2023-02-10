How many bathhouses are still operating in Hot Springs?

Eight bathhouses were constructed in Hot Springs between 1892 and 1923— but how many are still operating today?

Example video title will go here for this video

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Known for its horses and history, Hot Springs is a tourist dream for many folks— but let's not forget the town’s nickname is the Spa City!

Hot Springs is home to eight bathhouses constructed between 1892 and 1923, but how many of those are still functional today?

According to Bill Solleder, marketing director for Visit Hot Springs, if you’ve come to the city looking for that historic spa treatment, you’re in luck.

“Two of them are operating bathhouses," Solleder explained. "The Quapaw bathhouse is set up in a community pool setting and the Buckstaff Bathhouse has been operating non-stop for over 100 years."

If you’re looking for a different form of self-care, the non-operating bathhouses also offer something to dip your toe into.

"There is Superior Bathhouse Brewery which is the only brewery in the world using thermal water to brew their beer," he described. "You can’t take a bath in the beer. That’d be a lot of beer you must buy. Also, the Hale Hotel is a boutique Hotel."

Additionally, the Lamar bathhouse is home to a gift shop and the Fordyce, a museum. Bill highly encouraged anyone who has never visited before to come on down and enjoy everything the Spa City has to offer.