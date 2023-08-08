PACT Act filing deadline approaches | Here's how to file this week

Wednesday is the anniversary of the PACT Act. It also serves as a deadline for veterans to file or submit an intent to file, in order to receive backdated benefits.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The PACT Act expands VA health care for veterans who have been exposed to burn pits, agent orange, and other toxic substances.

Wednesday marks the anniversary of President Biden signing the PACT Act into law. It also serves as a deadline for veterans to file or submit an intent to file, in order to receive backdated benefits to last year.

This week, North Little Rock's VA office is helping hundreds of veterans file claims for those benefits.

VA Regional Public Affairs Officer Jay Mergenschroer explained, "We're there to assist them in a lot of these new toxin issues that we haven't seen in the past."

As the VA has been helping veterans all week, with a busy office and phone lines.

"A lot of it covers toxic exposures, and also new presumptive illnesses or diseases for our Vietnam veteran and our Gulf War veterans as well," Mergenschroer said.

Part of the process typically includes a screening for toxic exposure, performed by people like nurse Crystal Pearson.

"Do you feel like there's any health condition that you have today that is a result of that exposure? And what kind of resources can I connect you with? How can I assist you?," Pearson said.

Pearson added, it's typically a quicker process than people think, "We just want to encourage you file your claims. If you don't ask for it, we don't know. And if you don't file a claim, the answer is definitely no."

But if veterans don't file Wednesday, you can also submit an intent to file.

"This intent to file that gives him an additional year to file your pact act claim... this PACT Act will go on forever," Mergenschroer explained.

And if people miss that too, you can still submit a claim-- just without the backdated pay to August 2022.

"This is the benefit you've earned. You've deserved as Americans, veterans and heroes. We owe it to you," Mergenschroer said.

Mergenschroer emphasized that PACT Act benefits go beyond tomorrow's deadline, but after tomorrow, those benefits won't be backdated.