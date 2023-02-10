Huertos de calabazas cerca de Little Rock que necesitas visitar

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — El otoño está aquí y las temperaturas comenzarán a bajar hacia el final de la semana.
Si ha estado buscando maneras de aprovechar el clima más fresco y participar en una diversión festiva de otoño con su familia nosotros tenemos buenas noticias sobre para usted!
Aqui puede encontrar una lista de huertos de calabazas en el centro de Arkansas:
- Motley's Pumpkin Patch en Little Rock | Septiembre 23 - Octubre 29
- BoBrook Farms Pumpkin Patch en Roland |Septiembre 30- Octubre 31
- Holland Bottom Farms en Cabot | Septiembre 10 - Octubre 31
- Roseberry Farms en Benton | Septiembre 29 - Octubre 31
- Hicks Family Farms en Lonoke | Abierto en Sabado y Domingo durante Octubre
- Schaefers Pumpkin Patch en Mayflower | Septiembre 23 - Octubre 31
- Garner Homestead Family Farm en Fountain Lake | Octubre 3 - Noviembre 4
- Pumpkin Patch at Family Farm en Malvern | Septiembre 30 - Noviembre 4
- Circle D Funny Farm Pumpkin Patch en Malvern | Septiembre 23 - Octubre 29
- Peebles Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze en Woodruff County | Septiembre 22 - Octubre 30
Si usted sabe de más lugares divertidos con huertos de calabazas que deberíamos agregar a nuestra lista, envíenos un correo electrónico a web@thv11.com.