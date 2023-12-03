Benton County Sheriff's Office investigating after foot found

Officials say the foot was found by a dog near the area of Hickory Creek at Beaver Lake.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPRINGDALE, Ark — Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is investigating after what is believed to be human remains were brought to a fire station in Rogers on Sunday, March 12.

Lt. Shannon Jenkins with BCSO says a foot was found by a dog near the area of Hickory Creek at Beaver Lake.

It was then later brought to Fire Station #7 in Rogers by the dog's owners. Keith Foster with Rogers Police Department says the remains were turned over to BCSO who is now conducting an active investigation.

Lt. Jenkins says search and rescue teams are searching the area where the foot was believed to be found while BCSO detectives investigate.

According to BCSO officials, the remains will be sent to the crime lab to determine whether or not it's human or animal remains. The foot was described by officials as "very deteriorated and basically bones."

No further details have been released at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates on this developing story.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device