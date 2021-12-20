Human remains found after structure fire in Baxter County

Authorities have recovered the remains of a person believed to have been consumed in a structure fire early Sunday morning, Dec. 19.

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. — According to the Baxter County Sheriff's Office, authorities have recovered the remains of a person believed to have been consumed in a structure fire early Sunday morning, Dec. 19.

At 5:12 a.m., a residential structure fire was reported on Old School House Trail in the Buford-Cartney area. The residence was said to be fully engulfed in flames.

It was reported that a female may have been inside and human remains were later recovered from the fire scene. They will be sent to the Arkansas State Medical Examiner's Office in Little Rock to confirm identity.