PINE BLUFF, Ark. — In Jefferson County, the Saracen Casino Resort opened doors at 10 a.m. and saw hundreds of people by the afternoon.

But, everyone was not on board with the reopening.

Monday, the Pine Bluff City Council discussed a resolution to delay the opening.

“We were excited this morning to be able to open back up at 10 a.m.,” Saracen Casino Carlton Project Manager Saffa said.

After two long months, the Saracen Casino was able to open doors.

“You’ll notice that we’ve installed hand sanitizer stations throughout the facility, partitions between a number of our machines, and we’ve deactivated a number of our machines,” Saffa said.

The new protocols are something Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington said she is on board with.

“I just left ours to see how I felt about the operation and whether it was going to be a safe environment, and I feel very comfortable with the measures that they have put in place to maintain the safest environment possible,” Washington said.

However, not everyone is on board with the casino welcoming the public.

A resolution on the Pine Bluff City Council’s Monday agenda aims to delay the opening.

“That was a resolution that was proposed by one of our council members and I feel like the opening of the casino was a decision made by the governor,” Washington said.

Washington said eCommerce decisions will be made at the state level.

Monday, she also allowed city employees back in offices and community members in city buildings.

She urges the public to still use caution and follow CDC guidelines no matter where they are.