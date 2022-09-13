Moose attacks hunter after he tries to shoot it with arrow

Rescuers said the hunter tried to shoot a moose with an arrow, missed and was attacked by the animal.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A bowhunter was airlifted out of a remote area of Larimer County Tuesday after he tried to shoot a moose with an arrow, but instead was attacked and injured by the animal, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said.

Rescuers detected a distress alert from the hunter's GPS, the sheriff's office said. The signal came from a remote area off Long Draw Road and Highway 14 in the Poudre Canyon area, LCSO said.

The call came in just before noon. Sheriff's office spokesperson Jenevieve Kramer said the rescue team response was escalated when they heard a hunter had made contact with a moose and had serious, life-threatening injuries.

"Deputies located the hunter, who had hiked part of the way out of the campground by other hunters," Kramer said.

There were no firearms involved in this incident. The hunter was bow hunting the animal, missed and was then attacked by the moose.

The hunter was airlifted to a hospital. There's no word on his current condition.

