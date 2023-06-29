Hunter Biden reaches child support settlement with Arkansas woman

Hunter Biden has reached a settlement in an ongoing child support dispute with an Arkansas woman that began in May of 2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — (Eds. note: The attached video is from Hunter Biden's court appearance in late April.)

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has reached a settlement in his ongoing child support case.

The settlement was reached between Hunter and the Arkansas mother of one of his children.

The announcement of Hunter's child support payments came on Thursday, July 29, with the payments set to begin on July 1, 2023.

The court order states that the undisclosed amount of money is due at the beginning of each month until the child reaches 18 years old.

As part of the agreement, Hunter is set to forfeit some of his paintings to the child, who will decide on which paintings to take.

From there, the child will elect whether to keep the paintings in their possession or to send the art to a gallery designated by the mother. The paintings are able to be sold, with any of money earned from the art sales belonging to the child.

The settlement puts a button on an ongoing dispute between Hunter and the mother, as the case originally began in May of 2019 when she made the initial claim that Hunter owed her child support.

After initially denying that the child was his, a DNA test was ordered back in 2019, which revealed that Hunter was the father of the child "with scientific certainty."

After the DNA testing results, Biden agreed to pay monthly child support to her, which would be retroactive to November of 2018.

Months later in May of 2019, she claimed that Hunter owed her child support money, which began the years-long dispute.

The case was reopened in September of 2022, with several motions and counter motions being filed.

Some of those motions included changing the amount of money that Hunter paid in child support, changing the child's last name to Biden, and having Hunter appear in-person at the Arkansas courthouse.

Months later, in December of 2022, and her lawyers filed the motion for the name change.

According to her lawyers, the name change would "greatly impact and preserve her legacy as a member of the Biden family."