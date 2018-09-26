A Little Rock man has been arrested in connection to the death of his wife on Monday, September 3.

According to police, 56-year-old Tim Clevenger was arrested after originally being considered a person of interest.

He told police that he found his wife, Meg Clevenger, beaten insider their west Little Rock home around 8:00 a.m. that day.

The crime was investigated as a suspicious death at first, but later changed to a homicide.

Meg was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries.

He has been charged with first degree murder.

