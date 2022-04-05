Arkansas governor appoints new top ADH positions

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced he will be appointing Dr. Jennifer Dillaha as the director of the Arkansas Department of Health.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced he will be appointing Dr. Jennifer Dillaha as the director of the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Dr. Dillaha has been with the ADH since 2001 and was named the chief medical officer in August 2021.

“Dr. Dillaha has played a significant role in guiding the state through the last two years of the pandemic.” Governor Hutchinson said. “She has shown her dedication to Arkansas, and I have full confidence that she will continue to lead the state in improved health outcomes with the same dedication.”

Hutchinson also appointed Renee Mallory as the interim Secretary of Health, taking the place of Dr. Jose Romero.

Mallory served as the Chief of Staff for the ADH overseeing financial management, IT, governmental affairs, human resources, and more.