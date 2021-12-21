Arkansas officials tackle omicron as Biden promises over 500 million at-home COVID tests nationwide

Gov. Asa Hutchinson spoke Tuesday about what Arkansans can expect regarding federal storm relief funds and measures being taken as omicron continues to spread.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson packed a lot into his weekly press briefing Tuesday, including what Arkansans can expect regarding federal relief aid after fatal storms blew through the northeast part of the state.

The governor also shared tips on what people can do to stay safe as the COVID-19 omicron spreads this holiday season.

Gov. Hutchinson kicked off the press conference detailing the future for storm relief throughout the state.

The governor's comments echoed FEMA's assessment last week, stating that the state sustained over $5 million in storm damage.

"I'm comfortable to say that I believe we have met the federal threshold for a disaster declaration," Gov. Hutchinson said.

That data has now been sent to the White House, where it awaits Biden's approval for federal funds if the state meets the criteria.

Biden also promised more assistance as Americans battle COVID-19 surges.

In a speech the President detailed his plan for aid that included buying 500 million at-home testing kits that you'll be able to order for free online.

"We'll be getting these tests to Americans for free and we'll have websites where you can get them delivered to your home," Biden said.

This comes as COVID cases rise and as the omicron variant executes a lightning-fast rise to dominance, a trend seen both in Arkansas and nationwide, prompting concern for state leaders.

"We're concerned and believe [cases] likely will go up with the omicron variant and how quickly it spreads," Gov. Hutchinson said.

Arkansas leaders are also pushing for vaccinations, but still preparing for increased hospitalizations this winter as vaccination rates in Arkansas remain low in comparison to other states.

"We expanded hospital space last winter, and in the peak times and we'll be prepared to do it again if we have to," Hutchinson said.

Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Romero also urged particular caution against the virus ahead of the Christmas holiday this week.

As omicron spreads faster than previous strains of the virus, he advises Arkansans to get tested as close to their holiday event as possible for the most accurate results.

"So if you're going to get together, please get tested before you go to the to the house. Don't take just a casserole and the virus, make sure that you're only taking your food contribution. Get vaccinated," Dr. Romero said.