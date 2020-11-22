Hutchinson, who is vice-chair of the NGA, said Biden needs to be brought up to speed on plans for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, which could begin in Arkansas in Dec

Gov. Asa Hutchinson thinks President Donald Trump is entitled to pursue legal challenges in the election process, but he acknowledges that former Vice President Joe Biden is likely to be sworn in as the 46th U.S. President, and he feels strongly that transition planning needs to occur sooner rather than later.

“It is important that if President Trump has legal remedies, recounts, that he’s able to go through that process, and that’s happening,” Hutchinson said in a Sunday (Nov. 22) interview on Talk Business & Politics. “Nothing should short-circuit his ability to assure the fairness of the election. But we’ve got to do more than one thing at a time, and it’s likely that Vice President Biden will be the next president of the United States. I mean, you can read the tea leaves.”

On Thursday, Hutchinson and other governors met with President-elect Biden through a National Governors Association session. Hutchinson, who is vice-chair of the NGA, said Biden needs to be brought up to speed on plans for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, which could begin in Arkansas in December.