I-30 lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock set to begin next week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If weather permits, starting on Monday, September 11, there will be several lane closures on I-30 in both Little Rock and North Little Rock.
Traffic in the area will be controlled by signage and construction barrels, and drivers are advised to take extra precautions when driving through work zones.
Daytime closures will be scheduled between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. in the following areas:
- I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 6th and 10th streets in Little Rock
- Cypress Street southbound (single-lane closure) between 5th and Broadway streets in North Little Rock
- Broadway Street (single-lane closures) between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock
- Locust Street northbound (single-lane closures) between Curtis Sykes Drive and 17th Street in North Little Rock
Overnight closures will be scheduled between the hours of (8:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. in the following areas:
- I-30 ( both single and double-lane closures) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock
- I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps (both single and double-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock
- Cypress Street southbound (single-lane closure) between 5th and Broadway streets in North Little Rock
- Broadway Street (single-lane closures) between Olive and Pine Streets in North Little Rock
- Locust Street northbound (single-lane closures) between Curtis Sykes Drive and 17th Street in North Little Rock
These locations will have 24-hour closures:
- Full closure of Riverfront Drive westbound between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock; Riverfront eastbound converted to allow for two-way traffic
- Full closure of Cypress Street between Washington Avenue and Broadway Street in North Little Rock
Any double-lane closures will typically be limited to the hours between 11:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m.