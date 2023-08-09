I-30 lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock set to begin next week

As construction on I-30 continues, there are several lane closures set for both Little Rock and North Little Rock to begin on Monday, Sept. 11.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If weather permits, starting on Monday, September 11, there will be several lane closures on I-30 in both Little Rock and North Little Rock.

Traffic in the area will be controlled by signage and construction barrels, and drivers are advised to take extra precautions when driving through work zones.

Daytime closures will be scheduled between the hours of 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. in the following areas:

I-30 frontage roads (single-lane closures) between 6th and 10th streets in Little Rock

Cypress Street southbound (single-lane closure) between 5th and Broadway streets in North Little Rock

Broadway Street (single-lane closures) between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock

Locust Street northbound (single-lane closures) between Curtis Sykes Drive and 17th Street in North Little Rock

Overnight closures will be scheduled between the hours of (8:00 p.m. – 5:00 a.m. in the following areas:

I-30 ( both single and double-lane closures) between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and I-40 in North Little Rock

I-30/I-40 lanes and ramps (both single and double-lane closures) at the north terminal in North Little Rock

Cypress Street southbound (single-lane closure) between 5th and Broadway streets in North Little Rock

Broadway Street (single-lane closures) between Olive and Pine Streets in North Little Rock

Locust Street northbound (single-lane closures) between Curtis Sykes Drive and 17th Street in North Little Rock

These locations will have 24-hour closures:

Full closure of Riverfront Drive westbound between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock; Riverfront eastbound converted to allow for two-way traffic

Full closure of Cypress Street between Washington Avenue and Broadway Street in North Little Rock