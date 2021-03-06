They will begin to demobilize, break down platforms, and remove equipment and barriers starting with the eastbound direction.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) announced Wednesday, July 28, that a portion of the I-40 Hernando de Soto Bridge over the Mississippi River would be reopening to limited traffic next week.

Contractors will continue to finish their work while traffic gets back on the bridge. Crews will work on one side of the bridge at a time to ensure the safety of workers, ARDOT said.

Phase three of construction on the bridge is expected to be completed Friday, July 30. Crews will then clear construction equipment and barriers starting in the eastbound direction.

Reopening Plan:

Monday, August 2 by 6:00 a.m.: All I-40 Eastbound Lanes Open

Friday, August 6 (Time TBA): All I-40 Westbound Lanes Open

“Back in May, we speculated that it would be the end of July, first of August, to work through all the phases needed to reopen the bridge,” said Tennessee Department of Transportation Commissioner (TDOT) Clay Bright. “We did not know then what all would be involved, but what I do know is we have all been fortunate to have had a great team that personally took on this project and worked tirelessly to safely reopen the bridge as soon as possible.”

TDOT handles repairs to the bridge, and ARDOT does inspections.

ARDOT Director Lorie Tudor added to Bright's comments, “The success we are celebrating today is a result of amazing collaboration and effort by the team that was formed immediately following the closure. We thank TDOT for their excellent leadership of the team in reopening the bridge in record time. We also thank the public for their patience.”