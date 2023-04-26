United Flight 847 was leaving for Chile while the other, United Flight 2086, was headed to Las Vegas when they had to turn around to get inspected by the airline.

HOUSTON — Two United Airlines flights made emergency landings at Bush Intercontinental Airport after they both were hit by birds following takeoff Tuesday evening.

Air traffic control audio gives a glimpse into the moment the plane hit something.

“Houston... Right when we leveled off at 4,000... We heard a loud pop... And we could feel something...” the pilot said.

The pilot is then heard saying they'll continue their climb but will contact maintenance and get back to air traffic control.

Moments later, they determine it may have been a bird strike.

"You... You think you hit something...,” air traffic control said.

“We were leveling off 4,000 feet, we felt a loud or we heard a very loud strike to the front right of aircraft. All three pilots that felt subsequent strike unsure if it was a bird, uh, we didn't see it. Uh, it could be a bird... It could be a drone... We don't know but all we know is we hit something…," one of the pilots said.

Shortly after, United 847 diverts back to Bush Airport to make an emergency landing.

No injuries were reported on either flight.

After inspection, United Flight 2086 departed Tuesday night and arrived in Las Vegas just after midnight early Wednesday.