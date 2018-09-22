While many children look forward to the weekend, for some, it means wondering where their next meal will come from.

“I feel horrible. I feel sad,” said Kiara Harris. This was one child’s thoughts on other children not having enough food at home.

On Saturday, Sept. 22, Harris took action.

"We are putting together food in bags, and we are like giving it to the people back there, and they tie it up and give it to the people that need it,” said Harris.

With about 200 other volunteers, 3,200 backpack kits were packed for children in the Arkansas Foodbank’s service area. The kits contain four meals, four snacks, and two to three drinks.

“When kids go home on Friday afternoons especially kids who are in food insecure families they may not have food for the weekends, so we provide these kits to some of our schools,”said Rhonda Sanders, Arkansas Food Bank CEO.

Once they get to the schools, counselors will discreetly slip the packs in backpacks before children go home for the weekend. The Food Bank said 1 in 4 children in the state struggle with food insecurity.

“That means mom and dad are probably working," said Sanders, "not making quite enough to put adequate nutritious food in their pantries. So they juggle lights, utilities, rent medicine, all of that to try and help feed their children."

The Foodbank is able to have the pack-a-thon because of a $10,000 donation from Iberia Bank.

Phillip Jett said they feel the community can’t move forward if children aren’t being fed.

“It really starts with not being hungry, because you can’t do anything if you’re starving, and you never know who's next door that may not have a meal to eat,” said Jett.

The Food Bank said anyone wanting to help can donate $7 at arkansasfoodbank.org. That will pay for a 'one weekend kit'.

The Food Bank plans to have more pack-a-thons in the future.

