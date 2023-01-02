Next round of frozen weather could destroy trees

The next round of frozen weather on Thursday could weigh down trees, causing them to snap or fall.

Example video title will go here for this video

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's something we have seen with this winter weather and it could be worse with this next round of storms.

Freezing rain could damage trees and power lines. It's already happening here in Arkansas.

As more ice builds up on tree limbs, it eventually makes them heavy enough to snap falling on roads, power lines, or even buildings.

Capital City Tree Service has been busy making sure trees don't fall on homes with the ice seen around Arkansas this week. Crews removed a fallen tree from a house Tuesday morning.

"It had been weighted down with ice and caused it to break at the roots," Capital City Tree Service General Manager Matt Shaw said.

Shaw said annual inspections and property maintenance are a must, so this doesn't happen when bad weather hits.

"Have a professional come out, make sure you are in good shape," Shaw said. "Just because a tree is green doesn't mean it's healthy."

The company is trying to keep its workers safer when dealing with removing trees.

They have a new machine, called a Merlo, that cuts and removes the tree without a person climbing up.