Ice Cube to perform at JJ's Live in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The rebranded JJ's Live, formerly known as JBGB, is reopening its doors this fall and is bringing in a legendary hip-hop artist to start the concert season off with a bang.

Ice Cube is set to perform at the Fayetteville concert venue at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 3.

General admission tickets are $70, VIP Pit/Floor tickets cost $125 and a VIP Box will set you back $1,500.