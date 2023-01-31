Truck drivers brace icy conditions along Interstate 40

Truck drivers along Interstate 40 are feeling the impacts of the winter weather. Some are even parking for the day to play it safe.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Winter conditions slammed Arkansas on Tuesday; and while some people are opting to stay off the roads, truck drivers have to brave the elements to deliver their loads.

Fuel pumps have stayed busy along Interstate 40 in North Little Rock.

"Nobody needs to be out here on these roads," truck driver Jonathan De Veer said.

De Veer said the winter weather is putting the brakes on his trip to California.

"This straight ice coming down is slick," De Veer said. It's like walking on a plate of glass that's been covered by Crisco," De Veer explained.

It didn't take long for I-40 to get slippery Tuesday afternoon.

De Veer was heading from Memphis, Tenn., much like hundreds of other drivers, and got stuck in stand-still traffic in St. Francis County.

Highway officials told us three semi-trucks drove off the road.

"It was a bunch of trucks spinning out on the road and lost control because of the ice," truck driver Jose Hernandez said. "I was trying to figure out what was going on and my CB radio antennas broke because of the ice. I couldn't get in contact with anybody."

Dozens of drivers, like Hernandez, stopped at Love's Travel Stop in Hazen to refuel and figure out what was next.

"We continue to salt our sidewalks," Love's manager Rodgey Mosby said. "We try to help them out if they're lost or need to do a detour because we are from around here."

Mosby said they have enough fuel for the influx of truckers.

Tuesday night is likely to be long for De Veer as he doesn't plan to leave until road conditions improve.

"[I'm] going to get a shower, get cleaned up, play some cards [and] get some sleep," De Veer said.

Hernandez also said he isn't taking any chances. He's parked until at least Wednesday morning, but shared a message for other drivers.

"If you see a trucker, say thank you," Hernandez said. "Whether it's a flatbed, reefer, [or] tanker, they play a part in our economy because it's getting bad for drivers."