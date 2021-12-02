Icy roads bring spike in Arkansas food delivery orders

With icy road conditions, no one wants to drive anywhere, even for food. That means more work for delivery drivers.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — With icy road conditions, the last thing anyone wants to do is drive anywhere, even if it’s something as essential as picking up food. That means more work for delivery drivers.

“I’m not a fan of the cold, but if I can get some food to me warm, I’m all for it,” said Dominique Hopkins.

Hopkins is just one of the thousands of customers that take advantage of food delivery services, especially during icy weather.

“People are typically inclined to order more on rainy days, cold days, that comfort food, pizza, burgers, maybe that good old fried chicken,” said Tommy Angelle, who works for Bite Squad.

Angelle said even though it’s freezing outside, food delivery services must go on to keep up with the demand.

“They have to bundle up, they have to make sure they are wearing all this extra protective clothing to make sure that we are taking care of our customers properly throughout this,” said Angelle.

Kathleen Tanner is just one of the many delivery drivers and says it’s all about taking precautions.

“It’s just a matter of dealing with the traffic. I haven’t had any big accidents,” said Tanner.