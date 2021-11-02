Icy weather causes pause on some Arkansas COVID-19 vaccine distributions

"The COVID-19 vaccines are life saving, they can save your life, but we do not want people to put their lives at risk to get them," Dr. Jennifer Dillaha said.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — From roads to schools to businesses, the icy weather pretty much affected a lot of Arkansan's daily routines.

It even put a halt to that highly anticipated COVID-19 vaccine shot everyone is waiting to get.

UAMS and Baptist Health both still kept their clinics open on Thursday, but they had some cancellations and reschedules.

Anne Pace, the owner of Kavanaugh Pharmacy in Little Rock, decided to shut her clinic down for the day, in order to keep those coming and the workers distributing as safe as possible.

"We all need to stay safe and this is not something to risk our lives for," she said.

The inside of Kavanaugh Pharmacy's vaccine clinic on a Thursday afternoon would usually have eager people filing in and out, but on this specific Thursday, Pace said it's only full of empty chairs and vacant vaccine forms.

"We started making calls yesterday, in preparation for today," she said.

The clinic had over 200 people scheduled for the day the winter weather was expected to show, so the day before, their first priority was getting those shots to the people at the halfway mark.

According to Pace, they vaccinated about 300 people in a five-hour span.

"We really doubled our capacity yesterday, making sure that we could get those people with second doses in," she said.

Most of the people who were scheduled for their first dose were rescheduled to this weekend or next week.

Rescheduling wasn't the only hurdle they had to jump, Pace said, the pharmacy had to be prepared in case the weather caused their freezer to stop working.

"Our pharmacy is located in an older building, we don't have a back up generator, so what we did yesterday is that we transferred all of the vaccine that we had into the thermal shipping container that it can sit in for five days," she said.

For those who had to reschedule their appointments, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health said there's no reason to worry.

"We do encourage people to not delay, but don't panic. You still have time," she said.

According to Dillaha, people have up to six weeks after their first dose to get their second dose, as long as they have met the minimum interval of 21 days for Pfizer and 28 days for Moderna.

"That will give people a little comfort to know that they can still get vaccinated and the vaccine will work just as well," she said.

Dillaha added that she's disappointed in the short pause, but wants Arkansans to know, this won't keep us down for long.

Pace said there was no delay in receiving their latest shipment of doses this morning.