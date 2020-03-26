LITTLE ROCK, Pulaski County — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office tweeted Wednesday that scammers were spoofing the Caller ID to make it seem like the sheriff's office is calling, and then posing as a deputy, saying a warrant is out for their arrest and asking for money.

The scammer has reportedly claimed to be Deputy Hicks.

"THIS IS A SCAM! We will never call you regarding warrants or ask for money over the phone!" The sheriff's office said.

If you receive a call similar to this, make sure to not give any private information, hang up and you can file a complaint with the attorney general's office here.

