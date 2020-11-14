IFD Engineer Matthew Bennett was responding to a car that had driven into a home when he began experiencing chest pains.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Fire Department is mourning the loss of a colleague after an active duty firefighter died the day after he began complaining of chest pain while responding to a scene.

Matthew D. Bennett, 49, was an engineer with IFD. He was part of a unit called to respond to a structural collapse on Indy's northeast side in the 5400 block of Brendon Park Drive on Friday, Nov. 13. Bennett was driving the truck and arrived at 10:15 a.m. to find a car had driven into a home through the garage. There were no injuries.

Shortly after arriving to the scene, Bennett was in an ambulance with medics from the City of Lawrence, complaining of chest pain. Shortly after 10:45 a.m., the medics drove Bennett to Community Hospital North, where he immediately went into surgery.

Despite quick action from medics and the hospital, Bennett died Saturday afternoon, surrounded by family at the hospital.

Bennett is survived by his wife, Carlita Bennett, daughter Samantha (16), stepdaughter Allie Brouwer (25), stepson Chandler Brouwer (22) and three grandchildren, Grace, Gwen and William Jr.

Bennett has been with IFD since July 2010. Prior to that, he had been with the Franklin Township Fire Department since December 1997.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett released the following statement on Bennett's passing:

“I’m deeply saddened by the death of IFD Engineer Matthew Bennett. Matt has bravely served our city for more than two decades, first with the Franklin Township Fire Department, and since 2010 with the men and women of IFD. He was a true public servant, dedicated to ensuring the continued safety of our community.

Steph and I send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and fellow firefighters, as all of Indianapolis joins in mourning this loss.”

Hogsett has asked state and local officials to join him in flying flags at half-staff in remembrance of Bennett.

On Monday, Nov 16, a procession will begin at 9 a.m. at Community North Hospital, concluding at Crown Hill Cemetery. The route is as follows: