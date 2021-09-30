"In God We Trust" signs coming to all classrooms in Benton School District

The national motto "In God We Trust" will soon hang on the walls of every classroom wall throughout the Benton School District.

BENTON, Ark. — The national motto "In God We Trust" will soon hang on the walls of every Benton School District classroom wall.

The signs were delivered Thursday to the district by Benton Women of Prayer United.



Tina Earnest, a member of the prayer organization delivered the first bulk of "In God We Trust" signs to Howard Perrin Elementary.

"I've been praying for three years to have these put in our Benton School District,” said Earnest.



She spoke at the school board meeting this week.

The board voted to have the signs displayed in all classrooms and cafeterias.

Donors from across the community have chipped in to fund them, and in total 750 posters are framed and ready for delivery.

"Whoever sees these posters in the rooms, in the offices, that God will draw their eyes to them and prompt to know to trust in God,” said Earnest.



She knows she might get push back from some people, so that's why THV11 went straight to a lawyer to break down a law enacted in 2017 that allows these signs in schools.

"If the funding is there and the poster is provided, it's mandatory they go into the classroom,” said Clint Lancaster, attorney for Lancaster Law Firm.

If schools hang the signs, they must be donated to the district, meaning school funding will not pay for them.

As for any pushback, Lancaster said it's important to keep in mind "In God We Trust" is the national motto approved by congress, and at the same time, the government is prohibited from establishing a religion.



"We are not saying what God we trust, but recognition of a higher power,” said Lancaster.



Earnest has raised funds to deliver these signs to other districts in Saline County.

Her ultimate goal is to provide signs for every district.