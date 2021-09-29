First ever Pulaski County Fair open in North Little Rock

Attendees can expect carnival rides, games, a petting zoo, vendors, their favorite fair food, drinks, and live entertainment.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The inaugural Pulaski County Fair starts on the banks of the Arkansas River Wednesday and organizers hope it is the start of a new tradition.

The fair is set up at Riverfront Park in North Little Rock and will be open Wednesday, September 29 through Sunday, October 3.

"We do expect a big crowd," fair marketing director Susan Erwin Prowse said. "When you walk, when you drive across the Broadway Bridge or the Main Street Bridge here you cannot miss the Ferris wheel. So not only have we been promoting heavily on our digital, I think the word of mouth will get out."

The fair is open from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Kids 12 and under get in for free. Admission is $5 for adults, with a portion of proceeds going to North Little Rock Parks & Recreation. Ride tickets are $1 each or $25 for a wristband.

"We are just really excited to have something new and fresh for the community," Erwin Prowse said. "We do plan on growing, and we really want to leverage the community and all of the neighborhoods all across Pulaski County to become ownership in this."

COVID-19 vaccines will be available at designated times, and masks are encouraged.

The event comes two weeks before the start of the Arkansas State Fair. Erwin Prowse says she believes there is room for both events.

"It's going to have some similarities, but I think we're different," she said. "We're also different [in] that we're on the beautiful landscape here in North Little Rock."