North Little Rock Police Department increasing safety at city parks

Leaders in North Little Rock shared a new plan that will help keep their parks safer for those in the city—park rangers will now be armed in case of emergencies.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock leaders have a plan in place to help make their city parks safer places.

The city will be giving park rangers protection in case of emergencies.

"Unfortunately, everywhere you go now, things happen, incidents happen," North Little Rock Police Chief, Patrick Thessing, said.

Chief Thessing explained that's why city park rangers will now be armed.

"They will be considered specialized officers. they'll fall under our umbrella. But they'll be responsible for all the parks in the city and patrolling out there," he described.

That includes Burns Park, which is the nation's fifth-largest municipal park.

According to the department, 43 incidents with police reports happened at Burns Park last year— some of which range from aggravated assault to breaking and entering cars.

"We just want to be ready and be proactive and just, you know, do everything we can do to keep the park safe," he said.

Chief Thessing also explained that having armed park police won't take officers away from other parts of the city.

"We're short officers just like everybody else around the country. And so having these guys armed out, they're able to take care of business on their own, and, you know, call us if they need us. It's a huge plus for us," he said.

Mayor Terry Hartwick explained that he has wanted to do this for a while.

"We're the first in the state and I would suspect other cities who have parts that may follow suit because things can get crazy real fast," Mayor Hartwick said.

He also added that people who visit the parks shouldn't be concerned, but he just wants to stay ahead of anything that could happen.

"I don't want to ever put them in harm's way but I'm hearing good things about this. And I think you'll see other cities follow suit," he said.

Donna Thomason visits Burns park almost daily and said that having armed officers around makes her feel even more safe than she already does.

"I think that it would, you'd feel a little bit better about coming to the park. Not that I've ever experienced anything, but you just never know. So it would be definitely a reassurance," Thomason said.

The park police officers patrol North Little Rock city parks, Argenta Plaza, the downtown R-V park, and the river trail.