Inmate found dead in cell at Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility

On the evening of October 11, a deputy at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility discovered an unresponsive inmate while conducting cell checks.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — On the evening of October 11, a deputy at the Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility (PCRDF) discovered an unresponsive inmate while conducting cell checks.

48-year-old Floyd Jackson of Little Rock was found slumped over in his wheelchair, and the facility's Medical Unit responded to the scene.

Jackson was transported to UAMS, where he later passed away while receiving medical attention.

Deputies stated that Jackson was alone in the cell at the time of the medical emergency.