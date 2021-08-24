Inmates were given Narcan after allegedly overdosing on Fentanyl. Two deputies were hospitalized after being exposed to the drug while searching cells.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Deputies are investigating after inmates allegedly overdosed on Fentanyl while in custody at the Sebastian County Detention Center.

According to Captain Philip Pevehouse with the Sebastian County Sheriff's Office (SCSO), around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 24, during normal cell checks, deputies found two female inmates unresponsive and not breathing in their cell.

Deputies believed the inmates overdosed and quickly administered Narcan, reviving both women. Emergency crews took them to a local hospital for further treatment.

Other inmates told deputies that they had also taken Fentanyl.

Deputies returned to the pod area to begin cell searches for any other contraband. According to Pevehouse, while searching, two deputies were overcome by the residue of Fentanyl and had to be transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Soon after the incident, a third female inmate began to have seizures. EMS was on scene and able to administer aid quickly and she was also transported to an area hospital. The cause of the seizure was not immediately known.

Pevehouse says investigators are working to ensure the safety of staff and inmates in the facility. They are also investigating how Fentanyl got into the facility, but they believe exposures were isolated to one pod area of the jail.