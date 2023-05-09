An inside look at Arkansas’s first milk bank

UAMS officially opens the state’s first milk bank today. It will provide milk to NICU babies and families in need.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — UAMS opened the first milk bank in Arkansas Wednesday after years of waiting and planning.

"The mission of the UAMS Milk Bank is not only to be able to provide a safe, pasteurized donor human milk product to NICUs around the state of Arkansas, but to be able to support breastfeeding women all over the state," UAMS Neonatologist Dr. Misty Virmani said.

Here's how it will work: A woman can apply to donate her excess breast milk, and donations will be taken to the facility off South Monroe Street in Little Rock.

UAMS has state-of-the-art technology to test the milk for its nutrients and pasteurize it to eliminate viruses or bacteria.

"Being fed with human milk means the baby has a lower chance of dying in the first year," Virmani said. "Even in industrialized countries, like the United States, it reduces the risk of all causes of death in the first year by 21%."

Once the milk is bottled, it can be frozen until needed, and UAMS can transport it to hospitals around Arkansas while also helping mothers in need.