Funding creates concern for Jefferson County jail

A reduction in the budget has created concern about how Jefferson County jails can adequately provide for inmates who are in an already crowded jail facility.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — As of recently, Jefferson County jails have been dealing with money issues, and those issues have created a cause for concern.

Sheriff Lafayette Woods with Jefferson County jails explained that the adult jail and juvenile center, are both running out of money, and have struggled to feed and care for inmates.

Woods also explained how in order to try and fix the situation, he's tried adding the issue of funding to the quorum court's agenda but so far, that has been unsuccessful.

County Judge Gerald Robinson said that the reason for it being unsuccessful so far is because he needs more research on the budget, to see what actions will be possible to try and correct the situation.

"Food costs went up, we're in the middle of a pandemic and inflation is looming," Woods added.

Sheriff Woods also said that he knows funding issues aren't anything new.

"As a result of the budget that was passed, that was inadequate, not sufficient at all to operate continue facilities," Woods described.

He said in 2021, the Jefferson County Quorum Court decided to slash the operating budget for the juvenile jail.

"The proposed budget for my juvenile center was reduced by $328,000," Woods explained.

The reduction has continued to create concern about how the county can adequately provide for inmates who are in an already crowded jail facility.

"The more people you house, the more costs are going to be associated with keeping those people [and] the more food you're going to feed," Woods described. "We require by jail standards to feed three meals a day."

According to Judge Robinson, the reduction was implemented for a reason.

"We had a hiring freeze last year and civilian personnel was cut," Robinson said.

Recently, the quorum court approved more than $200,000 to go toward the juvenile center.

Sheriff Woods also operated an adult jail and said he and his attorney requested $230,000 for that facility.

In a meeting, Woods said the Judge refused to speak about the request, and Robinson said the reason he refused was because the issue was not on the agenda.

"That item could have been discussed between the sheriff and myself, or the sheriff and myself and finance," Robinson said.

He added the quorum court will make sure the sheriff gets the funding that has been requested.

"We want to make sure that before we add additional monies, we can find the monies within," Robinson said.

Woods remains hopeful that it will happen soon— He explained that less funding can create issues of public safety.

"The money being requested is not going to my bank account [and] it's not going to my pockets," Woods added. "I'm not spending it [and] it's a matter of public safety."

Sheriff Woods did not go into detail but he explained that he is seeking legal action against the county judge.