Little Rock business experiencing rebuilding delay due to insurance

While many businesses have reopened their doors since the tornado in March, some are still waiting on insurance money to rebuild.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It’s been nearly three months since the EF-3 tornado, and Billy Etter has spent every day cleaning up the debris left behind.

Etter, director of the Bennet Davis Group, owns a building along Shackelford that once housed several businesses.

“We’re displaced," Etter said. "We would just want to get back to our regular routine."

They're hoping to rebuild, but they’re still waiting on insurance money. Etter said they're just now starting to a little bit of what's owed.

“We're sitting at less than 10% of what we fully expect to come back to us,” Etter said.

According to Etter, they can't even begin cleaning up the inside of the building.

“It's still in their hands," Etter said. "They have not released it to us since they haven't paid us in full."

He said the entire process has been frustrating.

“The damage to our building was obvious within 30 seconds of when we walked up here that day," Etter said "For it to now be three months, words can't describe how frustrating that is."

And he's not alone.

The Arkansas Insurance Department said they've received several calls from people dealing with similar issues.

“Sometimes they're waiting to hear from the adjuster that first time," Insurance Commissioner Alan McClain said. "Sometimes they've made that claim, and they're just waiting for the adjuster to get back to them to tell them what they're going to be able to do in terms of paying any benefits for the damage."

McClain said they've heard 14 complaints and are working to close any communication gaps.

“We can make that phone call and see what the hold up is, and sometimes it's something that we can move along,” McClain said. “If not, we can at least get an explanation.”

Meanwhile, Etter said they're just hoping to get their money soon.

“There's really nothing we can do," Etter said. "Just waiting on them."