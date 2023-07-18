Arkansas State Police investigate second in-custody death in Conway

Arkansas State Police are now investigating a second in-custody death in Conway where an unresponsive man was given Narcan and then later died.

CONWAY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are now investigating another in-custody death in Conway.

According to reports, just before 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, the Conway Police Department was dispatched on a call regarding a man who was reportedly yelling in people's yards.

Once officers arrived, they found an unresponsive man on the ground at the corner of S. Center Street and Hardy Street. They called EMTs to the scene and officers gave the man one dose of Narcan.

As they waited for medical personnel to show up, police say the man became "disoriented and combative."

Once officers were able to gain control of the man, they put him in handcuffs until medical help arrived and he was then taken to the hospital.

The man later identified as 44-year-old Ricky Freiberg, died while at the hospital just before 6:00 p.m.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.