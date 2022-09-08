Police: One man dead in Bryant after possible hit-and-run accident

Bryant Police are investigating a possible hit-and-run accident that left one man dead on Tuesday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

BRYANT, Ark. — Officers with the Bryant Police Department were called to the scene of a fatal accident which they believe is a possible hit-and-run on Tuesday afternoon.

According to reports, when officers arrived they found a male lying inside a ditch close to the Bryant Parkway overpass.

Police have identified the victim but his name will not be released until all their family members have been notified.

If you have any information officers ask that you please contact the Bryant Police Criminal Investigation Division at (501) 943-0943.