Police investigating North Little Rock death incident

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a death that happened on July 15.

According to reports, officers were called to the 1600 block of W. 16th Street just before 6:00 p.m. in reference to a "disturbance that resulted in a vehicle accident."

When they arrived they found an adult male suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital where he later died due to injuries from the incident.

Detectives have begun an investigation into what happened and the nature of the injuries are not being released at this time since the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding what happened is urged to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Jones at (501) 771-7151.