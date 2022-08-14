Investigation underway after fatal hit-and-run in Little Rock

The Little Rock Police Department is investigating after a hit-and-run on S. University left one man dead early Sunday morning.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly after 1:00 a.m. on Sunday morning, Little Rock Police Department officers responded to the 5300 block of S. University Ave on a call of a pedestrian-involved collision.

According to reports, the initial callers said a male was hit by a vehicle heading north on S. University and added that a black sedan that was possibly involved had left the scene.

When officers arrived they found 41-year-old Jamaal Lewis, and later medical personnel were able to confirm that Mr. Lewis died due to his injuries.

Police are urging anyone who might have information to please contact the Reconstruction Officers at (501) 371- 4653.