Police: Investigation underway for fatal pedestrian collision in Little Rock

The Little Rock Police Department is currently investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that happened shortly after midnight on Sunday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Shortly after midnight on Sunday, Little Rock Police Department officers responded to a fatal traffic collision involving a pedestrian in the 4800 block of Asher Avenue.

According to reports, they believe the pedestrian had been walking across Asher Avenue when she was hit by a vehicle headed east.

Once officers arrived, they immediately requested medics to help the pedestrian, and she was quickly taken to the hospital. She later died due to her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as LaJonston Paskel, but officers have not been able to identify the victim just yet and have requested help with the identification from the Arkansas State Crime Lab.