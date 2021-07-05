Scam: Arkansas unemployment text claiming to 'your verify account'

The Arkansas Department of Workforce Services is warning Arkansans of a scam that claims that an insurance claim is on hold until you "verify your account."

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Workforce Services is warning Arkansans of a scam that has been circulating that claims that an insurance claim is on hold until you "verify your account by clicking" on a link.

DWS said that the links are harmful and could have devastating outcomes if clicked on.

"DWS will NEVER send you a text about unemployment!" The department tweeted.

"DO NOT CLICK ON LINKS OR RESPOND TO THESE TEXTS!"

If you receive this text or anything that resembles the message that asks you to wire money or click on a link, you can send a report to the Attorney General's office by filing a consumer complaint to avoid the scam from circulating.

According to Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's office, here are some tips on how to avoid scams: