Scam: Arkansas unemployment text claiming to 'your verify account'

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Workforce Services is warning Arkansans of a scam that has been circulating that claims that an insurance claim is on hold until you "verify your account by clicking" on a link.
DWS said that the links are harmful and could have devastating outcomes if clicked on.
"DWS will NEVER send you a text about unemployment!" The department tweeted.
"DO NOT CLICK ON LINKS OR RESPOND TO THESE TEXTS!"
If you receive this text or anything that resembles the message that asks you to wire money or click on a link, you can send a report to the Attorney General's office by filing a consumer complaint to avoid the scam from circulating.
According to Attorney General Leslie Rutledge's office, here are some tips on how to avoid scams:
- Don’t answer a call from a number you don’t know.
- If it is a scam call or a robocall, it’s likely an attempt to verify that it is a working number. If you answer, you could receive other scam calls. If you don’t answer, eventually they will stop calling because they cannot confirm it’s a working number.
- If you answer a call that turns out to be a robocall or a scam, hang up.
- If the caller is a real person, tell them to remove you from their calling list – and HANG UP without another word.
- Wiring money is like giving cash away. If you wire money, there is no protection for you if you later learn that the recipient is not who they claimed to be.
- Never give out personal or banking information in response to a phone, email, or mail inquiry. Contact the entity requesting the information directly through a different method to verify that it is a reputable company with which you have an existing relationship.
- Never send money to someone who you do not know and haven’t met in person.
- It is ALWAYS a scam if they ask you to wire money or pay with a prepaid credit card or gift card.
- When purchasing items or services online, make sure you research the seller and know their physical location.
- If you are giving to charity, especially in the wake of a natural disaster, give to an organization that has a strong history in providing relief. Instead of paying in cash, make a check or money order payable to the charitable organization, not an individual.
- Most importantly, if the offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Investigate the offer before accepting or paying any money.