'Our lives are behind these gates': Little Rock tenants blocked from collecting belongings after tornado

Renters at a Little Rock apartment complex have been frustrated since they have not been allowed to get their things out of their homes after the tornado.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Many Arkansans lost their belongings when the tornadoes took them away, but some renters at Calais Forest Apartments in Little Rock are frustrated for another reason.

Many have said they haven't been able to get their belongings— or even a pet— since the storms. Others have explained how their cars were towed without warning.

Christina Ausler was in her apartment when the storm hit, and said she hasn't been allowed back inside since

"I understand everybody's going through something but we still need to know, this was our home. I wish I had known that we were gonna have to evacuate that we weren't going to be able to get back in and get our stuff,' Ausler said.

The City of Little Rock condemned the property after the tornado, which meant that residents were no longer allowed to enter. But Jennifer Gentry lived there before the storm and said her daughter has a pet guinea pig stuck inside.

Gentry is now desperate for anyone with clearance to help.

"I texted the complex today and got a response stating that they put contractors into my home and that there was no pet there. Well, there was [a pet inside] five days ago," Gentry said.

Other residents have been frustrated to learn that their cars had been towed off the lot without notice.

One impacted tenant told us, "Are you gonna move my property from a place where I have a lease? I didn't know you could do that."

After questions from news crews and social media attention— Calais Forest Apartments released a letter on Monday, which said they will continue to release up-to-date info through Facebook and text messages.

The letter also tells tenants that cars were moved to clear up debris and make them accessible for insurance.

Additionally, the letter explained that the structural engineer needs to finish safety inspections of the buildings before residents can return.

The timeline of these inspections was not shared and the city said they have not yet received a completed inspection report.

Meanwhile like many tornado victims, former residents have been working to find temporary plans.