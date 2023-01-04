Cleanup underway in Jacksonville after tornadoes

Friday's storms left many parts of the area devastate. Here's how they are picking up the pieces.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — More than 24 hours after a violent tornado ravaged parts of central Arkansas, the focus is cleaning up.

"We just are making sure we board the window up and we are covering the roof up with tarp," said Johnny Hill.

Hill is the pastor of Christ-Centered Fellowship Baptist Church in Jacksonville.

"We do have quite a bit of roof damage," Hill described.

The storms also left a mess of debris on the front law of the church.

Sunday morning services, Johnny said, won't be happening.

It was a similar story in Sherwood.

"In August, we would've lived in this house 45 years," Quentin Lowuer said.

He and his wife, Jo, were together with their three kittens when the weather turned violent Friday.

"It hit so fast, we really didn't even have time to be afraid," Lowuer said.

Much like everyone in the path of this storm, their work is cut out for them.

People in this community were out for much of Saturday clearing yards and getting some personal belongings inside their homes.

Crews also working to clear roads and restore electricity to those who lost it.

Ask anyone from a small town in Arkansas and in times of tragedy, they'll tell you the community wastes no time making sure their fellow neighbor is well.

Which is what pastor Cary Rosenbaum and members of the Bethel Assembly Church did on Saturday.