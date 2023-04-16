This group is helping Jacksonville recover from tornado damage

Like many people in the city Christopher Erkel jumped into action as soon as the tornado passed, and others joined him, like Joseph Park.



“See some of the real the relief that it provides to people. It really, it's a rewarding, it's rewarding in your heart,” said Park.



Working together to clean up the city led to the creation of Project Jacksonville, an organization Erkel started a few years ago.



“It started off just picking up a little bit of litter and cleaning up empty property lots,” said Erkel.



They put the organization on pause, but now they're back in action working to help the city they call home recover.



“Last week, whenever they cleared everybody to come clean to pre park that I was able to go out there and do some cleaning there for a couple of days,” said Erkel. “And then just yesterday, I spent some time over by the elementary school.”



The group plans to continue lending a helping hand to whoever may need it beyond tornado recovery



“We're all going through stuff and some more severe than others, but we need to be there for each other,” said Park.