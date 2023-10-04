City of Jacksonville works to find long term housing for tornado victims

As Jacksonville continues rebuilding and recovering, Mayor Jeff Elmore says their top priority is finding permanent homes for people who lost theirs.

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — As the City of Jacksonville continues its recovery and rebuilding efforts after March’s tornado, First Baptist Church has been working around the clock to provide a roof and to be a home for those who lost theirs.



“We're housing somewhere on any given night between 19 and 25 people that were displaced from their homes, or apartments, you know, just people that don't have a place to go,” said Senior Pastor Seth Tucker.

Though it's a temporary fix, the church has been working closely with the city to find long-term solutions.



“If we have anyone that has an apartment, or a house that's up for rent, or you know, something like that, we're looking for those opportunities for these families,” said Tucker.



On Monday, Mayor Jeff Elmore met with the Department of Human Services to get more guidance.



“DHS has got a plan in place, and they're going to be taking our survivors or victims from this, and trying to either locate them in hotel rooms, fully covered,” said Elmore.



He explained that FEMA has given vouchers but unfortunately, they don't work for everyone. That's where the city steps in.

“People have had to have a credit card for a deposit and a lot of people don't have that,” said Elmore. “So, the vouchers have not helped them. This will put them in there. No questions asked 100% they're taken care of.”

More room availability is on the way as the city's hotels regain power and the ability to open more rooms.



“Entergy has power going into the city. So, a lot of those rooms are clearing out which is making more room for our residents seeking shelter,” Elmore explained.

While the permanent housing efforts continue, the church said it'll keep its doors open for as long as needed.