LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - For the first time in several years, the Little Rock Air Force Base is hosting a weekend-long air show and it's drawing thousands of people to Jacksonville.

It’s called Thunder Over the Rock and it’s attracting people from all walks of life.

Those who want to see what the planes can do, and those who have served and know first-hand what it's like to be in the air are enjoying the show.

The last air show hosted by Little Rock Air Force Base was over 6 years ago.

“We’re excited to welcome Central Arkansas back to Little Rock Air Force Base back after a couple of years,” Col. Gerald Donohue said.

They’ve got a full lineup of events running through Sunday, Oct. 28.

The crews are showcasing what they do every day around the world: combat airlift.

“See C-130’s drop equipment, drop a couple Humvees from the aircraft today,” Donohue said.

On the flight line everyone’s eyes are on the sky.

“We dropped about 200 paratroopers as well,” Donohue said.

They expect over 200,000 people to come through their gates to see things like air assaults and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds.

“We also have a jet truck that’s going to race one of our airplanes,” CMSGT. Justin Strain said.

For some people it’s their very first time on the flight line and for others it feels like home.

“This is my first base that I was stationed at when I joined the air force,” George Laisure said.

Laisure retired from the air force after serving for 20 years.

“Long time ago,” Laisure said.

But he still goes back to the familiar grounds.

“Been on this flight line many, many times," Laisure said. "Spent a lot of time working out here.”

It’s now something enjoyed by 4 generations.

“Son, my grandson and my great grandson all out here. They’re all airplane nuts like they’re grandpa,” Laisure said.

He’s happy to see everyone enjoy what’s been a big part of his life.

“I love airplanes I’ve been around them all my life,” Laisure said.

Air force personnel say they’re excited to share what they do with the public.

“It’s our way to say thank you,"Donohue said. "Thank you for the wonderful support the community gives to the base, to our airmen and to our airmen’s families, and just don’t miss it.”

Gates will open again Sunday at 8:30 a.m. and it is free to the public.

© 2018 KTHV